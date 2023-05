Prairie Arts Council will showcase works by Princeton High School art students in a gallery opening with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 5 at 24 Park Ave. E in Princeton.

The gallery will be also be open on May 6, 13, 14, 20 and 21 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The students, taught and mentored by Liana Stites, have created many different works of art for the community to view. Artistic mediums include watercolor, acrylic, charcoal, sculptures and more.