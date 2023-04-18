Festival 56 seeking host families for summer cast and crew

Festival 56 in Princeton is actively seeking summer host families for its cast and crew. Host families will have the opportunity to be a part of the summer festival and get to know visiting professional actors and crew members.

Since Festival 56′s inception, the community members have hosted its actors and crew members during the summer months. In many cases, actors and families have built lifelong friendships during their stays and several families still remain in contact with the artists after they have left Princeton.

Terri and Lou Zearing of Princeton have been hosting actors and crew members for about 15 years.

“I wanted to host because I believed in the benefit of Festival 56 to our community,” Terri said. “I also wanted to host because I wanted to expose out five children to people in all walks of life. Rubbing elbows with professional actors all summer is a formative experience not many children in Princeton would have. In retrospect, my children had some fine role models of young, creative adults with an incredible work ethic. We also made some lifelong friends.”

Participating families would host individuals for six to seven weeks from mid-June to August. All host families receive four gratis tickets for the season.

Those interested in being a host are asked to contact Princeton Theater Group Board member Goldie Rapp at 815-876-0221 or curriego@gmail.com.