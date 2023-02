Prairie Arts Council will host Judy Gosse’s Illustration and Graphic Design Gallery Exhibit throughout the month of March.

An opening reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 3 at 24 Park Avenue E. in Princeton. The reception will be open with free admission where guests can enjoy refreshments and meet the artist.

Guests can view the gallery from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays during the month of March.