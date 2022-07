As part of Princeton Tourism’s Summer Concert Series, American English: a Beatles Tribute Band, took the stage on Friday, July 1.

The band performed from 6 to 10 p.m. in front of the Prouty Building on Main Street.

The Summer Concert Series will continue with Kevin Purcell and the Nightburners on Friday, July 15; the Pork Tornadoes on Friday, August 12; Dancing Queen, an ABBA Salute on Thursday, Sept. 8 and Paloma on Saturday, Oct. 1