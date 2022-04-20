Prairie Arts Council to host “A Day in May for Tea” on May 7

The Prairie Arts Council will be hosting “A Day in May for Tea” from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at 24 Park Ave. East in Princeton.

The organization encourages participants to dress in their flowery finest and spend the afternoon sipping tea and tasting treats. The event will include four courses of pie, pastry, tea pairings, games and other surprises.

This tea party will take place in the decorated gallery at PAC where the guests will be served sweets and savories with teas that complement each other.

Following the tastings, the event will proceed outside to the lawn for a May Pole dance.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children and may be purchased online at prariearts.org, by emailing prairieartsprinceton@gmail.com or by leaving a message at 815-878-2787.

Prairie Arts programming is funded in part by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and The Princeton Closet.