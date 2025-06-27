Hosta expert Bob Solberg to speak at Hornbaker Gardens

Hosta enthusiasts are invited to Hornbaker Gardens, 22937 1140 N Avenue, Princeton, on Sunday, July 20, for a special event featuring renowned hybridizer and horticulturist Bob Solberg, according to a news release. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free to attend.

Guests can meet Solberg from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Garden Center, followed by his presentation at 11 a.m. in The Barn: “Living with Hostas: Care, Feeding, and Collecting Them While Sharing Their Joys and Sorrows.”

Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic or enjoy takeout on the grounds. Cookies and lemonade will be provided. All hostas will be $2 off during the event.

Solberg, founder of Green Hill Farm in North Carolina, has introduced nearly 100 hosta varieties and co-founded the American Hosta Growers Association. He is a recipient of multiple national horticultural awards and is widely regarded as a leading voice in hosta hybridization.

Admission is free; registration is appreciated to help plan for seating and refreshments.

For more information, visit hornbakergardens.com/events.