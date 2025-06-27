June 27, 2025
Shaw Local
Hosta expert Bob Solberg to speak at Hornbaker Gardens

By Shaw Local News Network

Bob Solberg, hosta expert (Provided)

Hosta enthusiasts are invited to Hornbaker Gardens, 22937 1140 N Avenue, Princeton, on Sunday, July 20, for a special event featuring renowned hybridizer and horticulturist Bob Solberg, according to a news release. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free to attend.

Guests can meet Solberg from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Garden Center, followed by his presentation at 11 a.m. in The Barn: “Living with Hostas: Care, Feeding, and Collecting Them While Sharing Their Joys and Sorrows.”

Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic or enjoy takeout on the grounds. Cookies and lemonade will be provided. All hostas will be $2 off during the event.

Solberg, founder of Green Hill Farm in North Carolina, has introduced nearly 100 hosta varieties and co-founded the American Hosta Growers Association. He is a recipient of multiple national horticultural awards and is widely regarded as a leading voice in hosta hybridization.

Admission is free; registration is appreciated to help plan for seating and refreshments.

For more information, visit hornbakergardens.com/events.