A lightning strike touches down Tuesday night in Crystal Lake while a tumultuous thunderstorm brings sheets of rain, powerful winds, hail and tornado warnings throughout McHenry County. (Shaw Local News Network)

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning, effective until 11:15 p.m. for Whiteside, Henry and Bureau counties in Illinois.

Severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Rock Falls to 6 miles east of Shady Beach, moving east at 50 mph.

60 mph wind gusts are possible.