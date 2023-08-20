Putnam County District #535 welcomes new faculty for 2023-24 school year

Putnam County School District #535 has announced a multitude of new additions to its faculty for the 2023-24 school year.

The new members of the faculty include Rugby (Therapy Dog), Samantha Morse (PCJH Social Worker), Gianna Baracani (PreK Special Education Teacher), Katrien Holocker (PCPS Paraprofessional), Courtney Kobold (PCHS Social Worker), Megan Kindred (PCJH Math Teacher), Marlea Smaga (PCHS Math Teacher), Cheyanne Sunken (PCHS Paraprofessional), Anna Kirbach (PCPS 1st-Grade Teacher), Doug Colmone (PCHS Paraprofessional), Erin Duffy (PCES PE Teacher), Kayleigh Parham (PCPS/PCES Paraprofessional), Kelly Sartin (PCPS Paraprofessional), Wesley Allison (PCHS Paraprofessional), Kim Gorges (PCPS Cook), Kevin Alleman (PCPS/PCES Music Teacher), Kayla Harris (PCHS Agriculture Teacher), Mandi Ponsetti (PCPS Paraprofessional), Blake McManus (PCHS Agriculture Teacher) and Jeff Rundle (Director of Technology).