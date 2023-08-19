Route 40 in Bureau County I-80 ramps to close

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced all entrance and exit ramps at the Route 40 and Interstate 80 interchange, exit 45, in Bureau County will temporarily close beginning Monday, Aug. 21.

The work is part of a two-year, $36.8 million project to improve 10 miles of I-80 from Route 40 to the Bureau and Henry counties line.

Work will include pavement removal and replacement and will take about two weeks to complete. Traffic will follow a marked detour using Route 26, U.S. 6/34 and Route 78.

Construction will continue to prepare I-80 for a two-year resurfacing project.

Traffic will eventually be reduced to one lane in each direction as work begins to build a median crossover near the Bureau-Henry counties line and repair shoulders throughout the work zone. This work is expected to be completed by late fall.

Work to resurface the eastbound lanes will begin in spring 2024. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and shifted onto the westbound lanes until late fall 2024.

In spring 2025, work will begin in the westbound lanes and traffic will be shifted onto the eastbound lanes.

The entire $36.8 million project, which includes repairs to several bridges and culverts in the work zone, is expected to be completed in late fall 2025.