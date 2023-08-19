Proposal at the Apollo: Local couple says yes under iconic Princeton marquee

Colin Nelson of Princeton chose a unique way to propose to his then-girlfriend Addie Ewalt from Danvers.

Nelson was able to work with Princeton’s Apollo Theater to get the phrase “Addie will you marry me” displayed on the building’s iconic marquee located on Main Street.

The proposal happened toward the end of July and had both the Nelson and Ewalt families in on the surprise, except for Addie of course.

Nelson and Ewalt met their freshman year at Olivet Nazarene University, where Nelson now works as an assistant coach for the men’s soccer team.

The two plan to get married in 2024 after they complete their education.