Princeton’s Tractor Supply Co. to hold pet treat tasting event Aug. 19

Tractor Supply Co. will be hosting at pet treat tasting event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 2110 N. Main St. in Princeton.

This event will give pets a chance to sample a variety of pet treats that are available for purchase.

“At Tractor Supply, we believe in giving your pets a choice,” Manager of the Princeton Tractor Supply Co. Jose M Rubio said. “From our exclusive 4health brand to a multitude of other high-quality products, we carry a wide variety of pet food and treat options to ensure your four-legged friends stay nourished and satisfied all year long.”

The event is open to the public. For more information call 815-875-1176.