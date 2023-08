The Princeton Veterans Group will hold a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Sullivan’s Foods, located at 125 Backbone Rd. E. in Princeton.

The group, which consists of the American Legion Post 125, VFW Post 4323 and AmVets Post 180, will be serving sandwiches.

All proceeds from the event will go to support local Veterans, their families and the local community.