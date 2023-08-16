Hornbaker Gardens to hold free Artisan Market Sept. 16 in Princeton

Hornbaker Gardens will hold a free Artisan Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Setp. 16 at 22937 County Rd. 1140 N. in Princeton.

The event will feature an art market with over 35 artists specializing in pottery, wood, photography, painting, jewelry, fiber, glass, metal, leather, mosaics and more.

Other activities include live music, August Hill wine, craft beer, local food vendors, bakery items, ice cream, kettle corn and more.

Participants can also enjoy a hands-on experience to paint a square as part of a mosaic mural.

For more information visit hornbakergardens.com.