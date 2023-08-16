August 16, 2023
American Red Cross to hold blood drive Aug. 28 in Walnut

Drive to be held at the Walnut Community Bible Church, 125 Jackson St.

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28 at the Walnut Community Bible Church, located at 125 Jackson St.

The American Red Cross has seen a deficit of around 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of the summer, which can make it hard to keep hospitals stocked with lifesaving blood products.

Currently, the Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive, type B negative and type A negative blood donors, as well as platelet donors.

To schedule an appointment to give, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

All who donated in throughout the month of August will receive a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice.