Princeton holistic store opens with crystals, jewelry, secondhand clothes

Ella Entas recently opened a store in downtown Princeton that marries a few of her interests.
Her new store, Willow’s Holistic Creations, 451 S. Main St., sells handmade jewelry, crystals, incense and secondhand clothing, among other items.
She became interested in all-natural products in the fourth grade when she started her own all-natural body spa business. She started by participating in vendor shows and built from there. She later started selling secondhand clothes online.
“We have a variety of crystals in every shape and form,” she said. “We hand make all our jewelry. We have earrings, necklaces, bracelets. All our earrings are super unique. We never have two of the same thing.”
She also sells secondhand, clothes, shoes and purses. Staff accepts items for cash on Wednesdays. The business is looking for vintage items, gently-used clothing, brand names and unique pieces of all sizes and genders. Entas asks customers bring their items in a bag or bin that’s easy for staff to examine.
So far, Entas said the store has been well received.
“Everyone walks in and says it’s so awesome we have something like this here,” she said.
In the future, Entas is considering offering a jewelry making class.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. If you visit on a Saturday, you’ll meet the white cat the store is named after.
“The cat is always here on the weekends, so that’s who we named the store after,” Entas said. “She’s very sweet. I feel like with customers she’s a big attraction.”
For more information, find Willow’s Holistic Creations on social media.
