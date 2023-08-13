Homestead Festival to host Lego Design Competition

Homestead Festival will hold a Lego Design Competition, presented by Prairie Arts Council and Studio K Architecture, that will be on display Sept. 8.

Rules of the contest are no sets or Duplo Legos, creations must be titled and the builds must be MOC’s, my own creations. This year’s theme is “Let Your Dreams Take Flight.”

Prizes will be awarded for the winners in each age group including 3-6, 7-10, 11-16 and 17-adult.

Participants in the contest will drop off their Lego designs from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 26 and 27 at 24 Park Ave. E in Princeton.

An opening reception will be held at the Prairie Arts Center from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8. The event will feature celebrity judges and winners will be announced at 5:30 p.m.

The gallery will be open for display from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 9-24 at 24 Park Ave. E. Pick up for contestants will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 30.

For any questions regarding the competition, email Libby at princetonprairiearts@gmail.com.