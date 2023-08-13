August 13, 2023
Bureau County Sheriff’s Department report: July 2023

Total calls for the month: 698

The Bureau County Sheriff’s Department report for the month of July 2023 was approved by the Bureau County Board on Tuesday, Aug. 8. (Jayce Eustice)

The Bureau County Sheriff’s Department report for the month of July 2023 was approved by the Bureau County Board on Tuesday, Aug. 8. The report included the following statistics for calls during the month:

Warrant, paper services and attempt: 183

Accident: 21

DUI arrests: 3

Civil citations: 0

Traffic citations: 18

Criminal citations: 12

Civil complaints: 19

Traffic stops: 45

Security checks: 8

Motorist assist: 33

Alarms: 5

Transports: 19

Domestic/child custody: 26

Assisting other agencies (fire and ambulance): 39

Offenders processed: 32

