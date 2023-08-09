Local law enforcement agencies receive Illinois State Police firearm enforcement grants

The Illinois State Police has awarded almost $1 million in firearm enforcement grants to 30 law enforcement agencies across the state.

These fiscal year 2023 grants were given to agencies who conducted enforcement operations for individuals whose firearms rights have been revoked or suspended, but have failed to comply with state and federal gun safety laws.

Local law enforcement agencies completed 311 details consisting of 3,557 compliance checks.

Local law enforcement agencies that have received a grant includes the Peru Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and Spring Valley Police Department.

Peru received $3,918, Putnam County received $3,511 and Spring Valley received $3,069.

Peru Police Department was also one of the 16 recipients for the fiscal year 2024 grants receiving another $11,925 grant.

As a result of these details 1,151 individuals were placed directly into compliance; transferring all firearms out of their possession and documenting that transfer with a firearm disposition record.