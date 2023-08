After Princeton Tourism was forced to cancel Infinity’s Main Street Concert on July 28 because of excessive heat and storm threats, the event has now been set for 7p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, on the city’s Main Street.

Infinity is a tribute band that features classic rock ballads from bands such as Journey, Boston and Styx.

The concert will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. and local food and drink vendors will be present starting at 6 p.m.