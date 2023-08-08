One week in, Princeton reports no issues with new UTV and golf cart ordinance

Princeton’s non-highway vehicle ordinance, that was passed on June 5, officially went into effect as of Aug. 1. Now, one week under the new rules, Princeton officials have reported no issues while still seeing limited use.

The ordinance allows the use of low-speed vehicles and non-highway vehicles on permitted roads within the city limit.

Low-speed vehicles are defined as any four-wheeled vehicle with a maximum speed greater than 20 mph but not greater than 25 mph that conforms with the federal motor vehicle safety standards and non-highway vehicles were defined as any recreational off-highway vehicle not specifically designed to be used on a public highway.

These vehicles are subject to all traffic rules and regulations established by the Illinois Vehicle Code and city ordinance. Drivers must be at least 18 years of age and have a valid driver’s license to operate a vehicle. All passengers must be at least 8 years of age.

These vehicles are permitted to operate within the city 24 hours a day and must obey the hour restrictions enforced upon all Park District property.

City Manager Theresa Wittenauer said Monday that she has been encouraged by the lack of issues since the launch.

“I’ve only seen one vehicle, it went by the office one day,” Wittenauer said. “We haven’t gotten any complaints or anything like that.”

Owners must have their vehicles inspected by the Princeton Fire Department and register for a plate through the city of Princeton in order to operate within city limits.

Wittenauer said that as of Monday, 20 vehicles had been registered with the city.

“More will start to filter in as word gets out there more,” Wittenauer said. “If you do see one out there, just look for the plate on the back.”

Full regulations regarding the ordiance or how to register can be found online at https://www.princeton-il.com/city-announcement/233/utv-ordinance-information/.