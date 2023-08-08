Enroll religious ed students at Dalzell, Cherry, Arlington

The Cherry, Dalzell and Arlington parishes will host religious education registration for the 2023-24 school year 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Holy Trinity Church Hall, Cherry.

Registration fee is $30 per child. For returning students, registration forms will be sent to your email address. For new students, email or call the parish to receive a registration form. Forms also will be available at registration.

Religious education classes will be at Holy Trinity Church Hall, 212 S. Main St., Cherry. Class times are 9:45-11 a.m. (changed from last year) starting Sept. 10 for kindergarten through fourth grades every other Sunday and starting Sept. 17 for fifth and sixth grades every other Sunday.

Confirmation classes for seventh and eighth grades meet every Sunday starting Sept. 10.

Volunteer teachers and helpers are needed.

Teachers must have attainted senior year of high school or older and helpers must have received the Sacrament of Confirmation.

For more information, contact Michelle Bickett, religious education director, at michelleb_ht@yahoo.com or by phone at 815-751-2656 or the church at holytrinitycherry@gmail.com or by phone 815-894-2006