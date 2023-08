The Methodist Men of the Hennepin United Methodist Church will hold a southern gospel concert and dinner on the grounds featuring the Wanda Mountain Boys at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Walter Durley Boyle Park in Hennepin.

The Wanda Mountain Boys features the talent of Gary O’Neal, Rick Brown, Claude Johnson and David Jenkins.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and a dish to pass and enjoy the free concert.