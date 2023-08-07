Habitat for Humanity now accepting applications for upcoming Princeton build

Habitat for Humanity of La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties has announced that it is now accepting applications from families and individuals for its upcoming Princeton house build.

“We’ve built in Princeton before, we’re currently building in Peru, and we’re starting the process of building in Princeton again,” Executive Director Todd Volker said. Applicants join us in building their own home. We require 500 hours of sweat equity by applicants and that they take out a mortgage.”

Applicants for the house in Princeton need to have a good credit rating, be willing to work a minimum of 500 hours in building their house, and must be able to take out a means-tested mortgage for the house. Habitat for Humanity offers help with the application to all who apply.

“We don’t just give away houses,” Volker added. “People have a stake in making their lives better. When all is said and done, they get their own house, affordable and within their means.”

The local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity has recently completed a build in Ladd and has also completed projects in Princeton, Spring Valley, Granville, Streator, Ottawa, La Salle and other towns in the area.

Applications can be found online at www.localhabitat.org and can also be received by calling 815-434-2041. The application deadline for the Princeton home is Aug. 18.