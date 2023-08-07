Bureau County school receives grant from Western Governors University

A Bureau County school has received a grant as part of the over $18,000 awarded to K-12 teachers in Illinois from Western Governors University.

The DePue Unit School District #103 received a $110 grant to purchase a classroom model bridge kit that will allow junior high science students to design and construct wooden bridges to study their durability and efficiency.

The organization awarded 22 grants to help fund classroom projects that will enhance learning and enrich the lives of students throughout Illinois.