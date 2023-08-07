August 07, 2023
Shaw Local
Bureau County police blotter: Aug. 7, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
emergency lights

(Stock image)

Benjamin R. Borys, 44, of Princeton was picked up by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office on complaints of interfering with domestic violence report and domestic battery at 10:05 a.m. Aug. 2 at 800 Ace Rd. in Princeton.

James A. Myers, 54, of La Moille was picked up by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office on complaints of criminal trespass to residence and battery at 9:37 p.m. Aug. 3 at 92 Broad St. in La Moille.

Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.