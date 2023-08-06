Princeton Tourism’s Summer Concert Series continues with Brushville Aug. 11

Princeton Tourism’s Summer Street Concert Series will continue with a performance from country band Brushville from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 on Princeton’s Main Street.

Food and fun will begin at 6 p.m. and this event is free to attend.

Food and drink vendors that are scheduled to attend include Farmer Smoked BBQ, Flo’s on Pulaski, Hands of Hope, Oriental Garden Restaurant, Barrel Society, Hawg House Saloon, Downtown Pub and Event Center, Apollo Theater Princeton, Coal Creek Brewing Company, Sisler’s Ice Cream, Venue 450 and Somewhere Else.

The concert is presented by Princeton Chevrolet GMC, Sullivans Foods, OSF Saint Clare Medical Center, Big Sky Wind, Avangrid Renewables, Culver’s, Compeer Financial, Gardner Denver, Prairie State Tractor, Marquis Energy LLC, Taylor’s Way, Allegion and Corn Belt Energy.