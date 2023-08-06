Flags of Freedom’s 6th annual Rockin the Runway set Sept. 16

The sixth annual Rockin the Runway event to benefit the Flags of Freedom will be at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Hundred Acres Orchard, located at 14180 1800 E. St. in Princeton.

The cost of the event is $35 per person and $60 per couple. The event will also feature Quilts of Valor to honor veterans with healing quilts.

The event will feature a live and silent auction, a DJ with live music and food.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with a dinner set for 6 p.m. and the live auction to begin at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets visit or call Central Bank in Princeton, Heartland Bank and Trust in Princeton, First State Bank in Princeton, Rodney Johnson at 815-866-1534, Victor Register at 815-325-3865, Brad Oeder at 815-866-9349 and Terry Robison at 309-854-2692.