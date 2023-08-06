August 06, 2023
Flags of Freedom’s 6th annual Rockin the Runway set Sept. 16

Event will be at Hundred Acres Orchard

The sixth annual Rockin the Runway event to benefit the Flags of Freedom will be at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Hundred Acres Orchard, located at 14180 1800 E. St. in Princeton.

The cost of the event is $35 per person and $60 per couple. The event will also feature Quilts of Valor to honor veterans with healing quilts.

The event will feature a live and silent auction, a DJ with live music and food.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with a dinner set for 6 p.m. and the live auction to begin at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets visit or call Central Bank in Princeton, Heartland Bank and Trust in Princeton, First State Bank in Princeton, Rodney Johnson at 815-866-1534, Victor Register at 815-325-3865, Brad Oeder at 815-866-9349 and Terry Robison at 309-854-2692.