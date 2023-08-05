Local Master Gardeners to host succulents workshop Sept. 22 in Granville

The University of Illinois Extension Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, and Putnam County Master Gardeners will hold a Secrets to Healthy Succulents workshop at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Putnam County Public Library, 214 S. McCoy St. in Granville.

Admission to the workshop is free and attendees can learn about proper succulent selection, propagation, maintenance and care.

The workshop also includes how succulents enhance the environment and promote healthy well-being. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/succulentplant.

For more information, call 309-364-2356 or email bettyann@illinois.edu.