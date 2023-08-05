August 05, 2023
Bureau County Farm Bureau to host healthy eating class Aug. 22 in Princeton

Class will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 1407 N. Main St. in Princeton

The Bureau County Farm Bureau will host Nutrition and Wellness Educator Susan Glassman from the U of I Extension for a Bounty of Summer: Healthy Eating class that will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 22 at 1407 N. Main St. in Princeton.

The class will focus on using locally grown garden vegetables and herbs to create salads, homemade dressings and innovative drinks.

Seating is limited. Participants must RSVP by Monday, Aug. 14, by calling 815-875-6468.

The class is sponsored in part by an Illinois Farm Bureau Consumer Grant. Much of the produce will be sourced from Valley Fresh Harvest in Ladd.