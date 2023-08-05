Bureau County Fair exhibit hall entries blanks due Monday, Aug. 7

Exhibit Hall entry blanks for the 168th annual Bureau County Fair are due Monday, Aug. 7, These entries can include hobbies and collections, art, photography, canning, baking, flowers, vegetables and textiles.

Most of the actual entries are due to come to the fairgrounds between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21. Late entries are accepted with a late fee.

Flowers and vegetables come in on Tuesday and baked goods come in between Wednesday and Saturday depending on the type.

Livestock entries are due by Aug. 14.

For questions or more information the fair office will be open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays, 1 to 3 p.m. on Sundays and at 10 a.m. on Mondays. Additional hours will be posted on Facebook. The office can be reached at 815-875-2905.

The Bureau County Fairgrounds in located at 811 W. Peru St in Princeton.

The fairbook can be seen at www.bureaucountyfair.com and there are also copies in the Prouty Building.