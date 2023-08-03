OSF St. Clare in Princeton increases local services, adds new providers

OSF St. Clare Medical Center added new providers and offices to help serve Princeton and the surrounding areas.
Some offices were relocated within the hospital medical office building including primary care, employee health and several specialty services.
All offices are located at 530 Park Ave. E. in Princeton. The list below includes suite information and phone numbers for each practice.
For more information visit osfsaintclare.org.
OSF Medical Group - Orthopedics
Suite 101: 815-876-3033
OSF Medical Group - Gastroenterology
Suite 207: 815-876-2470
Gastroenterology services are provided by Dr. Geetha Dodda, APRN Stephanie Mickley and APRN Julie Flanagan along with their care teams. The office is now open and serving patients 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
OSF HealthCare Cardiovascular Institute
Suite 303A: 815-876-3179
OSF Medical Group - Primary Care
Suite 303B: 815-876-3350
The primary care office includes DO Travis Swink, PA Jen Gutshall and APRN Kellie Kozlowski. Beginning July 24 the office is open five days a week. 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday.
OSF Employee Health
Suite 303B: 815-876-4482.