OSF St. Clare in Princeton increases local services, adds new providers

OSF St. Clare Medical Center added new providers and offices to help serve Princeton and the surrounding areas.

Some offices were relocated within the hospital medical office building including primary care, employee health and several specialty services.

All offices are located at 530 Park Ave. E. in Princeton. The list below includes suite information and phone numbers for each practice.

OSF Medical Group - Orthopedics

Suite 101: 815-876-3033

OSF Medical Group - Gastroenterology

Suite 207: 815-876-2470

Gastroenterology services are provided by Dr. Geetha Dodda, APRN Stephanie Mickley and APRN Julie Flanagan along with their care teams. The office is now open and serving patients 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

OSF HealthCare Cardiovascular Institute

Suite 303A: 815-876-3179

OSF Medical Group - Primary Care

Suite 303B: 815-876-3350

The primary care office includes DO Travis Swink, PA Jen Gutshall and APRN Kellie Kozlowski. Beginning July 24 the office is open five days a week. 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday.

OSF Employee Health

Suite 303B: 815-876-4482.