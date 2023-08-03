Bryant Club of Walnut donates book in memory of Caryl Behrens

The Bryant Club of Walnut has donated a book to the Walnut Library in the memory of Caryl Behrens, a long-time member. The book that was donated was “The Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post” by Allison Pataki.

The novel follows the story of Marjorie Merriweather Post who was the child of a Michigan farmer who began with gluing labels to cereal boxes in her father’s barn.

Present at the gifting of the book was Barbara McKanna, Judy Glaser, Barbara Haurberg, Librarian Jaclyn Trujillo, Lois Behrens and Marcia Magnuson.