Princeton Elementary School District supply list: 7th-8th grades

The following list of school supplies is needed for students attending 7th and 8th grades during the 2023-2024 school year in the Princeton Elementary School District. Individual teachers may request additional items as needs arise. All items are to be labeled.

The first full day of classes will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

7th Grade

• Book Bag - no handle extensions/rollers, should be small enough to fit in a normal size locker

• Two pocket folders

• One package looseleaf paper, wide ruled

• Two spiral notebooks, wide ruled

• 10 or more blue or black pens

• One package of 24 pencils with erasers

• One erasers

• Eight colored pencils

• One box of 10 markers

• Two packages of four expo markers, no odor

• One black ultra fine sharpie

• One school blue stick

• One pencil bag, no box

• One 3-ring binder, 1/2 inch

• One package of tab dividers for binder

• One ruler, 12 inches with centimeters

• One basic calculator, with square root symbol optional

• Two large boxes of kleenex to be turned into homeroom teacher

• Two or more highlighters

• One pair of scissors

• One package of 3x5 index cards, lined

• One pair of wired earbuds, no wireless/bluetooth earbuds

• One USB mouse, optional

• One container of clorox wipes

• One roll of paper towels

• P.E. - athletic tennis shoes with laces worn to school that can be used for gym

• Deodorant/antiperspirant stick, no aerosol

• Band students - 1-inch binder with clear view front pocket

• Choir students - 1-inch binder with clear view front pocket

• Do not purchase mirrors, magnets, magnetic organizers, etc. Students are not allowed to hand items inside or outside of lockers

8th grade

• Book Bag - no handle extensions/rollers, should be small enough to fit in a normal size locker

• Four pocket folders

• Two packages of looseleaf paper

• One package of black pens, no other colors

• Two packages of red pens

• Two large packages of pencils with erasers

• Two handheld erasers

• One box of colored pencils

• One pencil bag, no box

• One 3-ring binder, 1-inch

• Two 3-ring binders, 2-inch

• One spiral notebook, 100 pages each

• One set of dividers for binders

• One ruler, 12 inches with centimeters

• Two large boxes of kleenex to be turned into homeroom teacher

• Four highlighters, different colors

• One set of markers, non-toxic, minimum of eight colors, not permanent

• One bottle of glue

• One pair of scissors

• One handheld calculator TI-30XIIS

• One fine tipped black marker, no flair permanent markers

• Two pairs of wired earbuds, no wireless/bluetooth earbuds

• One container of clorox wipes

• Deodorant/antiperspirant stick, no aerosol

• Band students - 1-inch binder with clear view front pocket

• Choir students - 1-inch binder with clear view front pocket

• P.E. - athletic tennis shoes with laces worn to school that can be used for gym

• Do not purchase mirrors, magnets, magnetic organizers, etc. Students are not allowed to hand items inside or outside of lockers