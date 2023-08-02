North Central Behavioral Health Systems to hold open interviews Aug. 9

North Central Behavioral Health Systems will hold an open interview event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at the La Salle office, located at 2960 Chartres St.

The organization is seeking to fill multiple jobs including Residential Service Associate and Community Support Specialist positions in Princeton, Behavioral Health Therapist and Inquiry Crisis Specialist position in La Salle and a Behavioral Health Therapist in Ottawa.

A detailed description for each position is available at ncbhs.org/careers.

Interested candidates are asked to enter through the main entrance and proceed to the registration desk. Coffee and light snacks will be provided.