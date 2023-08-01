Princeton Elementary School District supply list: 5th-6th grades

The following list of school supplies is needed for students attending 3rd and 4th grades during the 2023-2024 school year in the Princeton Elementary School District. Individual teachers may request additional items as needs arise. All items are to be labeled.

The first full day of classes will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

5th Grade

• Book Bag - no handle extensions/rollers, should be small enough to fit in a normal size locker

• Four blue or black ballpoint pens, no gel pens

• Box of 24 pencils, sharpened

• Handheld pencil sharpener

• 12 count of twistable colored pencils

• Two highlighters

• One set of watercolors

• Two erasers

• Four single spiral notebooks

• Four dry erase markers, broad tip

• Two large boxes of kleenex

• One bottle of school glue

• One 6-inch scissors, pointed

• One 12-inch ruler in inches and centimeters, not flexible

• Crayons pack of 16-24

• One pack of markers (non-toxic) - minimum of 8 colors

• Pencil bag, no box

• Two containers of clorox wipes, large 75 pack

• Two wired earbuds - no wireless/bluetooth earbuds

• One large roll of paper towels

• Girls: One box of quart size bags

• Boys: One box of gallon size or snack bags

• Computer mouse, optional

• Deodorant/antiperspirant, no aerosol

• Spare socks, P.E.

• Athletic tennis shoes with laces, worn to school can be used for gym

• Do not purchase mirrors, magnets, magnetic organizers, etc. - students are not allowed to hang items inside or outside of lockers

6th Grade

• Book Bag - no handle extensions/rollers, should be small enough to fit in a normal size locker

• Four 2-pocket plastic 3-prong folders: orange, purple, blue and green

• Two spiral notebooks: red and black

• Two packages of looseleaf paper

• Two packages of 3x5 lined index cards

• Eight or more blue or black ballpoint pens

• Two red pens

• 72 pencils, wood or mechanical

• Four expo dry erase markers

• One set of colored pencils

• Two packages of crayola markers: 10 pack

• Two packages of highlighters: at least four different colors

• Two large boxes of kleenex

• One glue stick

• One 6-inch scissors, pointed

• One pencil bag, no box

• One pink pearl eraser

• One pair of wired earbuds, no wireless/bluetooth earbuds

• One package of disinfecting wipes

• One roll of paper towels

• Anti-perspirant/deodorant stick, no aerosol

• Spare socks

• Athletic tennis shoes with laces, worn to school, can be used for gym

• Band students: 1-inch binder with clear view front pocket

• Choir students: 1-inch binder with clear view front pocket

• Do not purchase mirrors, magnets, magnetic organizers, etc. - students are not allowed to hang items inside or outside of lockers