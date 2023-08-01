Princeton Elementary School District supply list: 3rd-4th grades

The following list of school supplies is needed for students attending 3rd and 4th grades during the 2023-2024 school year in the Princeton Elementary School District. Individual teachers may request additional items as needs arise. All items are to be labeled.

The first full day of classes will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

3rd Grade

• One package of 24 Ticonderoga pencils - #2 lead, no mechanical

• Two packages of Crayola Crayons - 24 pack

• Two bottles of Elmer glue - 4 ounces, not school glue

• Three large boxes of kleenex or other tissues

• One 5 or 7 inch metal pointed scissors

• One 3-ring binder - One inch wide, no trapper keepers

• Two packages of 12 Crayola twistable colored pencils

• Two large pink erasers

• Two packages of Crayola markers - washable, broad tip, classic colors

• Two packages of Crayola markers - fine tip

• Four folders - bottom pockets: red, purple, blue, green

• Four expo dry erase markers - two thin, two thick, black only

• Two containers of clorox wipes

• One pair of headphones or earbuds

• Three large Elmer glue sticks

• Two composition notebooks - not spiral, no plastic covers

• Two yellow highlighters

• Two black sharpies - fine point, not ultra fine

• One box of sandwich or snack size ziploc bags

• One box of gallon size ziploc bags

• One wireless mouse with batteries

• One package of 3x3 post it notes

4th Grade

• Pencils - #2 lead, box of 24, plain yellow only

• One box of pencil top erasers

• Two highlighters

• Watercolor paints

• Two boxes of 24 Crayola Crayons

• 12 pack of Crayola twistable colored pencils

• Two ball point pens - blue or black

• Elmers glue, blue label

• Eight jumbo glue sticks

• Two large boxes of kleenex or other tissues

• 7-inch metal point scissors - not plastic - medium or larger

• One 1-inch three ring binder

• Four spiral notebooks: wide ruled paper, red, blue, green, yellow

• Five 2-pocket plastic folders: red, blue, green, yellow, black

• One set of broad tip Crayola markers, classic colors

• One set of thin tip (fine line) Crayola markers, classic colors

• Two packages of four dry erase markers, low odor/chisel tip

• Two rolls of paper towels

• Wireless mouse with replacement batteries

• One set of ear buds

• Clorox disinfecting wipes

• Boys: sandwich size ziploc baggies

• Girls: gallon size ziploc baggies