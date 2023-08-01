August 01, 2023
Covered Bridge Quilter’s Guild to meet Aug. 3 in Princeton

Meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m.

By Shaw Local News Network
The Covered Bridge Quilter’s Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 at the New Hope Church of the Nazarene, 30 N. Sixth St. in Princeton.

Guild members have been working on their 2023 “Multi Media” Challenge Project. Guild members were tasked with creating a project using more than just cotton. They could put wool applique on a cotton background, add embellishments to a quilt top or embroider blocks together to make a wall hanging.

Guests are encouraged and always welcome at guild meetings. There is a fee of $5 for this meeting. Anyone interested in joining the guild may do so for an annual membership fee of $24.

For more information, contact co-coordinators Mary Serafina at 815-339-2171 or Cindy Smith at 573-603-4234.