Couple shares their love of antiques, opening new shop in Princeton

Shanda Hilmes and her husband, Mike, like to go antique shopping and thought they’d share their love for old things with Princeton.
They opened Tailholt Trading Post, 925 N. Main St., in March.
“I just always thought old stuff was cool. Ever since I was little,” said Shanda Hilmes, adding one day she and her husband decided it would be fun to open their own store.
The shop sells antique items as well as resale, including collectibles, sheets, blankets, dishes, tools, furniture, glassware and knick knacks, among other items. New inventory is added daily.
“Everybody tells me how cute the store is and reasonably priced,” Shanda Hilmes said. “We have a really eclectic array. I’ve heard nothing but good things from people.”
The Hilmes live in New Bedford and thought Princeton was a great option to open a business.
“It seemed like it was up and coming,” Shanda said.
Tailholt Trading Post is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, find Tailholt Trading Post on Facebook.
The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.