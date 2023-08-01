BCR sports shorts for Aug. 1, 2023

Tiger Classic set Saturday, Aug. 12
PRINCETON - The 26th annual Tiger Classic sponsored by the Princeton Tiger Athletic Boosters will be held Saturday, Aug. 12 at Wyaton Golf Course.
Cost is $75 per golfer and $20 for dinner only. Golf will be limited to the first 18 teams to sign up. Registration forms are available on the Boosters Facebook page. Registration will start at 9 a.m. with a shot gun start at 10 a.m.
For more information, email ptabc2023@yahoo.com or call Heidi Lott at 815-303-7382.
Wyaton Hills to host IVWGI Aug 13
PRINCETON - Wyaton Hills Golf Course in Princeton will serve as the host for the 2023 Illinois Valley Women’s Golf Invitational on Sunday, Aug. 13.
Wyaton won the last time it host the tournament in 2018.
Deer Park is the defending champion, led by medalist Kirsten McLendon at Spring Creek a year ago.
Wyaton Hills Ladies Day
PRINCETON - Play of the Day for the Wyaton Hills Ladies Day for Tuesday was “random selection pulled two holes.” Leading ladies were first place Anna Flaig followed by Elissa Gugerty, Karen Towns and (tied) Linda Halberg and Mary Stander.