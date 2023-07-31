Princeton Elementary School District supply list: Kindergarten

The following list of school supplies is needed for students attending Kindergarten during the 2023-2024 school year in the Princeton Elementary School District. Individual teachers may request additional items as needs arise. All items are to be labeled with the child’s name.

Kindergarten meet and greet will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 16 and the first full day of kindergarten will be held on Thursday, Aug. 17.

• Two boxes of kleenex tissues

• One Prang watercolor paint set

• Three boxes of Crayola Crayons - 8 count, thin

• Two boxes of Crayola Crayons - 24 count, thin

• Two boxes of Crayola Markers - Classic colors, fat

• Two pink pearl erasers

• 10 thin pencils, #2 lead - plain

• One bottle of elmer’s school glue, 4 ounces - no gel or clear glue

• Four lard elmer’s glue sticks

• One package of expo dry erase markers - thin, black

• One Fiskars brand children’s scissors - metal painted edges

• Large size backpack with zipper - no wheels

• Adult size t-shirt for painting - no buttons, ties plastic or smocks

• Girls - gallon size zip lock bags and baby wipes

• Boys - clorox wipes and sandwich, snack or quart size zip lock bags

• Change of clothes - including underwear and socks, send in a large ziploc bag labeled with the child’s name.