Princeton Elementary School District supply list: 1st-2nd Grades

The following list of school supplies is needed for students attending 1st and 2nd grades during the 2023-2024 school year in the Princeton Elementary School District. Individual teachers may request additional items as needs arise.

The first full day of classes will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

1st Grade

• One set of headphones, no earbuds

• Two boxes of 10 Crayola brand line markers, classic colors including pin and gray

• Two packages of #2 yellow pencils, sharpened - Ticonderoga

• Eight dry erase markers, black

• Two pink pearl erasers

• One pack of two yellow highlighters, no gel

• Four boxes of 24 Crayola Crayons, not washable

• One pair of Fiskars brand, child size scissors

• Two large boxes of kleenex

• One bottle of Elmer’s white glue, 8 ounces

• Four jumbo glue sticks

• Two, two-pocket folders - not side pockets, no prongs with 3-ring binder holes

• Three 1-inch three ring binders, plain color with clear pocket on outside

• Two jars of play-doh

• One change of clothes, including underwear and socks sent in large ziplock bag and labelled with the child’s name

• Two containers of Clorox wipes

• One pack of baby wipes

• Last name beginning with A-M: ziplock sandwich baggies

• Last name beginning with N-Z: ziplock gallon bags

• No pencil sharpeners of trapper keepers

2nd Grade

• One pair of Fiskar pointed scissors

• Three bottles of Elmers glue, no gel or washable glues

• Four glue sticks

• Two boxes of 24 crayons

• Three black dry erase markers

• Two pink pearl erasers

• One sock to use as an eraser

• Two packages of solid color wooden pencils, sharpened

• One box of classic colored crayola markers, broad tip

• Two large boxes of kleenex of other tissues

• One folder

• One spiral notebook, wide ruled

• One box of crayola twistable colored pencils

• One set of headphones, no earbuds

• One container of clorox wipes

• One 1-inch binder

• Two composition notebooks

• One pair of tennis shoes to leave as school

• Last name beginning with A-L: One box of quart sized baggies with slide

• Last name beginning with M-Z: One box of gallon size baggies, no slides if possible

• No trapper keepers