Bureau Valley CUSD #340 will hold its annual backpack night on Tuesday, Aug. 15. The event where students can bring in school supplies and meet teachers will be held at the following times and locations:

Bureau Valley Walnut: 5 to 6 p.m. at 323 S. Main St. in Walnut

Bureau Valley Wyanet: 5 to 6 p.m. at 109 West 4th St. in Wyanet

Bureau Valley Junior High/Elementary: 6 to 7 p.m. at 9080 2125 North Ave. in Manlius