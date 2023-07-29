July 29, 2023
Princeton Theater Group to host Festival 56′s 20th Anniversary Gala Aug. 3

Tickets available through July 31

Princeton Theater Group will hold Festival 56′s 20th Anniversary Gala at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Cliff Event Center at 1105 E. Peru St. in Princeton.

Cash bar and hors d’oeuvres will be at 5 p.m. and the program will be at 6 p.m. followed by a dinner. The event also will offer raffles and silent auctions.

Cocktail attire is suggested. The event will cost $40 a person. All proceeds will benefit Festival 56.

Tickets can be purchased at Festival56.com or at the box office by calling 815-879-5656 by July 31.