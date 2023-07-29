Princeton man dies after Friday fire

A Princeton man has died of injuries in the residential fire that broke out Friday, July 28, 2023, in the 200 block of West Clark Street, Princeton. (Kevin Hieronymus)

A Princeton resident succumbed to injuries sustained in a Friday house fire.

Bureau County Coroner Janice Wamhoff identified the victim Saturday as 40-year-old David Cannon. He expired at 1:54 p.m. Friday at OSF St. Clare Medical Center in Princeton, Wamhoff said.

Cannon was helped out of the burning residence in the 200 block of West Clark Street, where Princeton firefighters were dispatched about 1 p.m. They arrived to find heavy fire on the first and second floor and were alerted to a resident still in the house.

Additionally, two firefighters suffered injuries that were not life-threatening in the response, Princeton Deputy Fire Chief Brian Carrington said

The Mutual Aid Box Alarm System was activated, sending assistance from neighboring fire departments. Carrington said temperatures in the mid-90s with heat indices in the 110s played a factor in calling for additional resources.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate the cause of the fire, which still was unknown as of Saturday afternoon.