The Bureau County Fair Queen Pageants will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at Bureau Valley High School, 9154 2125 North Ave. in Manlius.

Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. with the Little Miss Pageant beginning at 4 p.m. and the Junior and Miss Pageants to begin shortly after, about 5:30 p.m.

Queens and one chaperone per organization can attend for free. Tickets cost $10 and ages 7 and younger can attend for free.