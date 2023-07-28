July 28, 2023
Shaw Local
Psycho Silo Saloon to host tractor show, BBQ rib cook off July 29

Tractor show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

By Shaw Local News Network

The Psycho Silo Saloon will hold a tractor show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 in the parking lot located at the intersection of IL-6 and IL-40 in Langley. There is no charge to enter the show.

The event is open to all tractors and will have classes for show entry. Classes include antique until 1960 including customer favorite, grand tractor restore and more; show up and show off including themed, customized and more and lawn and garden including most original, best restoration and more.

Trophies will be presented at 2 p.m. on the Silo Stage and a tractor parade will follow the ceremony. Adult and kiddie tractor pulls will also take place at 3 p.m.

The event will also feature and BBQ rib cook off and a petting zoo which will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the same parking lot.