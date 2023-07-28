Malden wins battle of the Methodists to capture Fastpitch Church League crown

There has been much speculation this could be the last Princeton Fastpitch Church League season.
If it proves to be last, league fans were treated to a good one Thursday night at Westside Park with some bonus ball.
Top-seed Malden Methodist bounced back from a 21-5 setback to defeat United Methodist, 22-14, in the second game for the championship. It was Malden Methodist’s second championship in three years.
The league, once more than 10 teams strong, has faced dwindling numbers in recent years, this year down to four. A loss of another team would spell the end of the long-running league dating back to the 1950s.
Longtime league president Rex Lasson of United Methodist, who has been actively promoting the league for several years and rallying the troops throughout this season, delivered good news at the end of the night, announcing that there would be a league next year, putting the exclamation mark on with a round of fireworks.
“All I said was, ‘Hey, we’ll be back for 2024,” Lasson said, adding the league captains will get together this fall to make that happen. “They want to play. That’s the key.”
That was great news for Malden catcher Tanner Kuhne.
“Been a great season all the way around and then Rex announced there will be a 2024 season,” he said.
United Methodist carried over its momentum from its late charge in the opener by taking a 4-1 lead in the first inning of Game 2.
Malden Methodist’s bats came alive with back-to-back home runs by Noah Atkinson and Jett Wedekind in the second inning to take an 8-7 lead. Malden broke the game open with 11 runs in the fifth inning to go up 22-13.
“Playing in this heat really threw a curve ball when both Bret (UMC’s Lasson) and Smitty (Malden’s Justin Smith) had to pitch 14 innings. I’m super proud of Smitty for fighting through two games and getting the job done,” Kuhne said.
“Justin Smith righted the ship. He pitched real well down the stretch. That was the difference, I think,” Rex Lasson said.
United Methodist broke the first game open by scoring 14 runs in the sixth inning to put the 10-run rule in force with a 21-5 lead. Bret Lasson had a two-run single and a RBI single, Noah Hoffman had a two-run single, Rob Comer had a RBI hit and Methodist drew two bases-loaded walks.
Comer also had a RBI triple as UMC scored four runs in the fifth inning to go up 7-5.
* Church Bulletin: This year’s finals marked the first time in 12 years that St. Matthews did not reach the championship game, going 9-2 during that span. St. Matts has won the most titles (14) in league history dating back to 1977, the first year results could be found by the BCR. Former league member Bunker Hill claimed 11 league championships, including 1977. United Methodist, which last won in 2013, has claimed nine league crowns. Other teams to win the league championship (1978-1979 were not available) have been Princeton Bible (5), Pentecostal (3), Malden Methodist (2) and Covenant (1). Five other teams, no longer in the league, reached the finals, but did not win - Wesleyan (3), Bureau Township (3), 1st Presbyterian (1), LaMoille (1) and Baptist/Nazarene (1).