Malden wins battle of the Methodists to capture Fastpitch Church League crown

Malden Methodist captured its second league championship in three years, defeating United Methodist in two games Thursday night at Westside Park. Team members are Bill Kuhne (front row, from left), Noah Atkinson, Tanner Kuhne, Jett Wedekind and Justin Smith; and (back row) Alex Jagers, Colton Kuhne, Sean Riordan, Elliott Quartucci, Austin DeBates, Brayden DeBates, Michael Camp and Vince Vergamini. (Photo provided)