Festival 56 to host Q&A with Broadway Producer Dan Markley following July 29 performance

Festival 56 will be visited by Broadway’s Something Rotten Co-Producer Dan Markley following the 7:30 p.m. “Something Rotten” performance on Saturday, July 29 at 316 S. Main St. in Princeton.

Community questions will be answer via recorded interviews with Markley, Lead Producer Kevin McCollum and some of the Broadway cast and creative team.

Questions can be submitted by sending them to jimmymat00@gmail.com and a few will be selected for the team to answer.

Tickets for the local “Something Rotten” show are available at Festival56.com or by calling the box office at 815-879-5656.