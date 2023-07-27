Methodists to battle for Church League crown

It will be the battle of the Methodists to determine the champion of the Princeton Fastpitch Church League Tournament.
Malden Methodist is unbeaten in tournament play, defeating Princeton Bible/Bunker Hill, 17-6, and United Methodist, 11-1, to punch its ticket to the championship game.
United Methodist had to do it the hard way, rallying for a come-from-behind, 16-8 win over St. Matthew’s Monday night after trailing 8-2 after four innings.
The two Methodists will meet in Thursday’s championship game at 6:30 p.m. at Westside Park. UMC would have to beat undefeated Malden twice to take the title.
Malden, which evolved from the St. Louis/Covenant franchise, won its only league championship in 2021, defeating St. Matthews and snapping its seven-year reign.
United Methodist last won in 2013 and has claimed nine league crowns dating back to 1977.
St. Matts is the defending champion. This will be the first time in 12 years that St. Matts did not reach the championship game, going 9-2 during that span.