U of I Extension offers online Master Gardener training options

The University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners will offer hybrid and self-paced Master Gardener training options. The courses are open to the public.

Attendees can learn about plant diseases, entomology, soils and fertilizers, pest management and organic gardening. The training includes a manual, reading materials, videos and quizzes. An internet connection is recommended. Registration is required.

The hybrid course begins Tuesday, Sept. 12. The course features hybrid online materials and in-person sessions. Remote or in-person live sessions are available. The course lasts 12 weeks. The course price will be set by the county. Registration is due Sept. 1.

After completing training, volunteers participate in educational programs in their communities.

Those opportunities may include speaking at garden clubs, civic groups or schools; answering calls or emails at garden help desks; establishing demonstration gardens that serve as educational tools and educating citizens on how to establish community gardens.

The self-paced course starts Oct. 2 and can be completed in 14 weeks. The course costs $300 and includes four to six hours of weekly work. Registration is open through Monday, Sept. 11.

Applications are available. To apply, call 309-364-2356 or email bettyann@illinois.edu.

For more information, call 815-224-0889 or visit extension.illinois.edu/blmp and https://extension.illinois.edu/global/where-we-serve.